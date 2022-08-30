English  
Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian (Photo:MI)
All Regions in Java, Bali Implementing Level 1 PPKM: Home Minister

Antara • 30 August 2022 15:17
Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian noted that all regions in Java and Bali islands are implementing level 1 Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM), as the government extended the implementation of PPKM on the two Islands.
 
"All regions in Indonesia, all districts and cities entered level 1, meaning that it (the COVID-19 pandemic situation) is under control," Minister Karnavian said here on Tuesday.
 
The Indonesian government has extended the implementation of PPKM in Java and Bali islands to curb the spread of COVID-19.

PPKM is extended to one week ahead or from August 30 to September 5, 2022. The extension is regulated in Home Affairs Minister's Regulation Number 41 of 2022, signed by Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian on August 29, 2022.
 
Director General of Regional Administration at the Ministry of Home Affairs  Safrizal ZA  said that the PPKM was extended, so that the public remained alert to COVID-19 transmission in Indonesia amid the increasing mobility and national economic recovery.
 
He also noted that the determination of level 1 in all regions of Java and Bali islands was based on considerations and inputs from experts after taking into account the factual conditions on the field.
 
"The determination of (PPKM) level in districts and cities considered the indicator of community transmission, the indicator of public health efforts adjustment, and social restrictions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic set by the minister of health as well as the socio-economic conditions of the community," he explained.
 
Safrizal noted that his side continued to encourage all stakeholders to enforce health protocols jointly.
 
He called on regional heads to continue to push the acceleration of COVID-19 booster vaccination in a proactive, focused, and coordinated manner as part of the preventive measures against the emergence of new COVID-19 variants.
 
"Therefore, booster vaccination must continue to be accelerated as well as the use of the PeduliLindung application as one of the tracing efforts," he further stated. 
 
(WAH)
