English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

New Papua Provinces Formed in Line with Grassroots' Demands: President Jokowi

Antara • 31 August 2022 17:39
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) affirmed that the three new provinces in Papua -- South Papua, Central Papua, and Papua Pegunungan -- were established based on demands from residents at the grassroots level.
 
"I heard (the appeal) myself, and the government heard appeals from the grassroots. When I visited Merauke and Pegunungan Tengah (districts), the (advocacy) groups approached me since the past five, six, and seven years. We followed up on their appeals gradually. (New provinces were established) by requests from local groups," the president stated after launching the Papua Football Academy (PFA) at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura District, Papua, Wednesday, as observed from the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel.
 
The president said that the three autonomous provinces were established with the aim of ensuring equitable development in the Papua region and accessible public services for residents across the region.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Papua region is too vast if divided only to two provinces. It is too vast to ensure effective service reach," he stated.
 
The head of state then welcomed the debate and opposing opinions in the public regarding the new Papua provinces as the dynamics of democracy.
 
"I reiterate that (the new provinces) are founded on grassroots' appeals, and the presence of pro and cons opinions is part of our democracy," Jokowi remarked.
 
Last June, the House of Representatives passed the legal basis for the establishment of three new provinces of South Papua, Central Papua, and Papua Pegunungan.
 
According to Article 76 of Law No. 2 of 2021 on Special Autonomy in Papua, the establishment of new provinces in the region must consider several factors, such as political, legal, and administrative aspects; social and cultural factors, availability of human resources, basic infrastructure, and economic capability.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Nearly 171 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 171 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 4,563 COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 4,563 COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Generation Z is Starting Point for Building Indonesia's Glory: DPR Speaker

Generation Z is Starting Point for Building Indonesia's Glory: DPR Speaker

English
DPR RI
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemendikbudristek Salurkan Bantuan untuk Keluarga Siswa Korban Kecelakaan Truk di Bekasi
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Salurkan Bantuan untuk Keluarga Siswa Korban Kecelakaan Truk di Bekasi

Sri Mulyani: Aliran Modal Asing 'Kabur' Capai Rp126,85 Triliun
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Aliran Modal Asing 'Kabur' Capai Rp126,85 Triliun

23 Orang Terluka Dalam Kecelakaan Truk Maut di Bekasi
Nasional

23 Orang Terluka Dalam Kecelakaan Truk Maut di Bekasi

Penampilan Ariel NOAH di Panggung Sering Diledek Putri Sendiri
Hiburan

Penampilan Ariel NOAH di Panggung Sering Diledek Putri Sendiri

Tim Inspeksi Nuklir IAEA Tinggalkan Kiev Menuju PLTN Zaporizhzhia
Internasional

Tim Inspeksi Nuklir IAEA Tinggalkan Kiev Menuju PLTN Zaporizhzhia

Japan Open: Chico Singkirkan Momota
Olahraga

Japan Open: Chico Singkirkan Momota

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak
Otomotif

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta
Teknologi

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!