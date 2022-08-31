New Papua Provinces Formed in Line with Grassroots' Demands: President Jokowi

"I heard (the appeal) myself, and the government heard appeals from the grassroots. When I visited Merauke and Pegunungan Tengah (districts), the (advocacy) groups approached me since the past five, six, and seven years. We followed up on their appeals gradually. (New provinces were established) by requests from local groups," the president stated after launching the Papua Football Academy (PFA) at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura District, Papua, Wednesday, as observed from the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel.
The president said that the three autonomous provinces were established with the aim of ensuring equitable development in the Papua region and accessible public services for residents across the region.
"Papua region is too vast if divided only to two provinces. It is too vast to ensure effective service reach," he stated.
The head of state then welcomed the debate and opposing opinions in the public regarding the new Papua provinces as the dynamics of democracy.
"I reiterate that (the new provinces) are founded on grassroots' appeals, and the presence of pro and cons opinions is part of our democracy," Jokowi remarked.
Last June, the House of Representatives passed the legal basis for the establishment of three new provinces of South Papua, Central Papua, and Papua Pegunungan.
According to Article 76 of Law No. 2 of 2021 on Special Autonomy in Papua, the establishment of new provinces in the region must consider several factors, such as political, legal, and administrative aspects; social and cultural factors, availability of human resources, basic infrastructure, and economic capability.