10.2 million Indonesian people rely on agrarian resources for their livelihood. (Photo: medcom.id)
Minister Distributes 2,500 Land Certificates in West Java

Antara • 09 September 2022 21:06
Bandung: Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Minister Hadi Tjahjanto distributed 2,500 land certificates at the Si Jalak Harupat Indoor Building, Bandung district, West Java, on Thursday to provide legal certainty to the community regarding land ownership.
 
The land certificates were issued under the Complete Systematic Land Registration (PTSL) program, which was implemented in six districts and cities in the province.
 
"I was asked by the President to immediately distribute the land certificates," the minister informed.

The certificates were distributed to 320 people from Purwakarta district, 500 people from Bandung district, 400 people from Bandung city, 150 people from Sumedang district, 130 people from Cimahi city, and 1 thousand people from West Bandung district.
 
Tjahjanto appealed to the people to keep the certificates properly.
 
He asked them to make a copy of the certificates if necessary and encase them in plastic so that they would not get wet.
 
In addition, the community must maintain the land well by not abandoning or leaving it empty, he added.
 
Stakes, fences, or barriers should be installed, at the least, so that other people know that the land has an owner, he suggested.
 
His working visit to the district aimed to review the performance of the agrarian affairs and spatial planning regional offices in Bandung district and West Java province.
 
The minister said that he wanted to ensure that the facilities at the offices were adequate for running the PTSL program as well as other services for the community.
 
Furthermore, he encouraged agrarian affairs and spatial planning regional offices in all districts, cities, and provinces to expedite the agrarian reform program so that the community has a legal basis for managing their lands.
 
"Remember, 10.2 million Indonesian people rely on agrarian resources for their livelihood," he said.
 
(WAH)

