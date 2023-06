Facilitating DNA Test for Indonesian Citizens, National Police Sends a Team to the Middle East

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesia Police sent a team to the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and the Middle East region. The team is tasked with facilitating DNA sampling regarding overstayed Indonesian citizens (WNI) and undocumented children."The form of cooperation is that the National Police facilitates assistance in terms of taking DNA samples for handling overstayed Indonesian citizens and undocumented children," said Head of Public Relations Division of the National Police, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, to journalists, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.Ramadhan mentions the undocumented impact of Indonesian citizens. Among other things, they do not get their rights such as health, work, including immigration."So Indonesian citizens who do not have documents will not be able to leave the country and cannot return to Indonesia," Ramadhan said.Ramadhan said that the National Police carried out this humanitarian operation to help provide population document facilities, especially for children. So, these children can return to Indonesia."Of course the follow-up will be to obtain residence documents, citizenship documents. So, with the help of the National Police, it will be processed for return to the country," said the one-star general.