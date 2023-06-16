Official Recognition by the Dutch Government Proof of Indonesian Independence is not a Gift

The Netherlands no longer insisted that Indonesian Independence was based on the transfer of sovereignty which occurred on December 27, 1949.
Professor of International Law at the University of Indonesia (UI) Hikmahanto Juwana said the official recognition of Indonesian independence on August 17, 1945 by the Dutch government had three important meanings.
"First, the Netherlands recognizes that Indonesia's independence is not a gift from the Netherlands but the long struggle of the Indonesian people," Hikmahanto said in a written statement.
"Secondly, with the recognition of Indonesian independence on August 17, 1945 the gun attacks launched by the Dutch were not police/police action to quell the rebels, but aggression from one country to another," he added.
Finally, according to the Chancellor of the University, General A. Yani, the legal consequences were of course different between the Dutch government not recognizing Indonesian independence on August 17, 1945 and the Netherlands recognizing independence on August 17, 1945.
However, the latter matter may not be much of an issue between the two countries considering the relationship between the two countries so far. This also depends on PM Rutte's talks with President Jokowi which will be held in the near future.
Dutch recognitionThe Netherlands acknowledged 'fully and unconditionally' that Indonesia became independent on 17 August 1945. This was conveyed directly by PM Rutte at the Tweedekamer debate on 14 June 2023.
“That date has long been seen as the beginning of Indonesian independence,” said Rutte in a debate on decolonization studies (1945-1950), as quoted from AD nl, Thursday 15 June 2023.
As proof of recognition, PM Rutte gave an example, for example, the King of the Netherlands has sent a telegram congratulating the anniversary of independence to Indonesia on August 17 every year.
Indonesia itself sees August 17, 1945 as the founding date of the Republic. Sukarno then proclaimed independence, two days after the end of the Japanese occupation.
Regarding this recognition, PM Rutte will consult with the Indonesian president to see how this can be recognized and implemented together.
In 2005, the Netherlands had accepted 'in a political and moral sense' that Indonesia became independent in 1945. But that never came from full recognition. Rutte is now fulfilling this at the request of GroenLink MP Corinne Ellemeet. (Kevin Schreiber)