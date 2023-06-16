English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Professor of International Law at the University of Indonesia (UI) Hikmahanto Juwana. Photo: MI
Professor of International Law at the University of Indonesia (UI) Hikmahanto Juwana. Photo: MI

Official Recognition by the Dutch Government Proof of Indonesian Independence is not a Gift

Fajar Nugraha • 16 June 2023 23:50
Jakarta: The government and people of Indonesia should be grateful for the official recognition by the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte representing his country for Indonesia's independence on August 17, 1945 immediately after Japan's surrender from the allies.
 
The Netherlands no longer insisted that Indonesian Independence was based on the transfer of sovereignty which occurred on December 27, 1949.
  
Professor of International Law at the University of Indonesia (UI) Hikmahanto Juwana said the official recognition of Indonesian independence on August 17, 1945 by the Dutch government had three important meanings.
 
"First, the Netherlands recognizes that Indonesia's independence is not a gift from the Netherlands but the long struggle of the Indonesian people," Hikmahanto said in a written statement.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Secondly, with the recognition of Indonesian independence on August 17, 1945 the gun attacks launched by the Dutch were not police/police action to quell the rebels, but aggression from one country to another," he added.
 
Finally, according to the Chancellor of the University, General A. Yani, the legal consequences were of course different between the Dutch government not recognizing Indonesian independence on August 17, 1945 and the Netherlands recognizing independence on August 17, 1945.
 
However, the latter matter may not be much of an issue between the two countries considering the relationship between the two countries so far. This also depends on PM Rutte's talks with President Jokowi which will be held in the near future.

Dutch recognition

The Netherlands acknowledged 'fully and unconditionally' that Indonesia became independent on 17 August 1945. This was conveyed directly by PM Rutte at the Tweedekamer debate on 14 June 2023.
 
“That date has long been seen as the beginning of Indonesian independence,” said Rutte in a debate on decolonization studies (1945-1950), as quoted from AD nl, Thursday 15 June 2023.
 
As proof of recognition, PM Rutte gave an example, for example, the King of the Netherlands has sent a telegram congratulating the anniversary of independence to Indonesia on August 17 every year.
 
Indonesia itself sees August 17, 1945 as the founding date of the Republic. Sukarno then proclaimed independence, two days after the end of the Japanese occupation.
 
Regarding this recognition, PM Rutte will consult with the Indonesian president to see how this can be recognized and implemented together.
 
In 2005, the Netherlands had accepted 'in a political and moral sense' that Indonesia became independent in 1945. But that never came from full recognition. Rutte is now fulfilling this at the request of GroenLink MP Corinne Ellemeet. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: AFP

The Netherlands Fully Recognizes 17 August 1945 as Indonesia's Independence Day

BACA JUGA
Minister Retno Expresses Distress Regarding Discrimination in Indonesian Palm Oil to Denmark

Minister Retno Expresses Distress Regarding Discrimination in Indonesian Palm Oil to Denmark

English
menlu retno lp marsudi
The Netherlands Fully Recognizes 17 August 1945 as Indonesia's Independence Day

The Netherlands Fully Recognizes 17 August 1945 as Indonesia's Independence Day

English
indonesia-belanda
Minister Bahlil Has Received 228 Investment Commitments for IKN

Minister Bahlil Has Received 228 Investment Commitments for IKN

English
IKN Nusantara
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kalahkan Ganda Tiongkok, Pramudya/Yeremia Jumpa Lawan Berat di Semifinal
Olahraga

Kalahkan Ganda Tiongkok, Pramudya/Yeremia Jumpa Lawan Berat di Semifinal

Standarisasi Baterai Bisa Percepat Ekosistem Motor Listrik
Otomotif

Standarisasi Baterai Bisa Percepat Ekosistem Motor Listrik

Total 414 Tersangka TPPO Ditangkap
Nasional

Total 414 Tersangka TPPO Ditangkap

The Corrs Konser di Jakarta Oktober Mendatang, Ini Harga Tiketnya
Hiburan

The Corrs Konser di Jakarta Oktober Mendatang, Ini Harga Tiketnya

Mengenal RPJPN 2025-2045, yang Digadang Dapat Keluar dari <i>Middle Income Trap</i>
Ekonomi

Mengenal RPJPN 2025-2045, yang Digadang Dapat Keluar dari Middle Income Trap

Ukraina Dukung RUU AS Sita Aset Rusia sebagai Ganti Kerugian Perang
Internasional

Ukraina Dukung RUU AS Sita Aset Rusia sebagai Ganti Kerugian Perang

Seleksi Jalur Prestasi UI Dibuka, Cek Syarat dan Cara Daftarnya!
Pendidikan

Seleksi Jalur Prestasi UI Dibuka, Cek Syarat dan Cara Daftarnya!

Kini, Penjahat Siber Gunakan Modus Penawaran Liburan
Teknologi

Kini, Penjahat Siber Gunakan Modus Penawaran Liburan

Kendaraan Listrik dan Data Center Topang Pertumbuhan Kawasan Industri
Properti

Kendaraan Listrik dan Data Center Topang Pertumbuhan Kawasan Industri

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!