English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Ensures No Damage to Forests in New Capital Development

English presiden joko widodo environment New Capital
Antara • 22 February 2022 18:33
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reiterated that development of the new national capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan would not damage the local forests, as natural conditions would be taken into account during the progress in construction.
 
"We must not perceive that our efforts to relocate the capital would damage the forests," Jokowi stated here on Tuesday.
 
The government is committed to ensuring that 70 percent of the new capital area would be reserved as a green area to ensure the capital remains green, he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the president, the authority had also projected that 80 percent of the energy consumed in the new capital would originate from natural resources, and a hydropower dam planned in Kayan River, North Kalimantan, would be the main energy source for the administration centre.
 
The head of state also noted that public transportation facilities would be taken into account during the development of the new capital.
 
"The city planner has projected that the capital will be a ten-minute city, which means that any journey undertaken from one point to another within the capital would take less than 10 minutes," Jokowi remarked.
 
The president also affirmed that pedestrians, bikers, and public transportation users would be prioritised in the new capital promoted as a future smart forest city.
 
"The new capital will have many green areas and forests. All aspects in the capital, including the transportation system, water and electricity system, infrastructures, communications, and public services, would be managed by modern technologies," he remarked.
 
As hills being a prominent feature in the new capital site, Jokowi affirmed that the capital's development would follow the hilly contours of the site.
 
Apart from preserving a natural waterfront by maintaining the forest ecosystem, the authority is committed to rehabilitating several ecosystems that have been damaged, he stressed.
 
"Of the 256 thousand hectares of the new capital area, construction work would proceed in only 50 thousand hectares of land, while the rest of the 200 thousand hectares would be preserved as it is. We will also rehabilitate damaged ecosystems by developing tree nurseries that would produce at least 20 million tree seeds annually," the president remarked.
 
Jokowi added that Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar had also informed him that the nursery development work was currently nearing completion.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Targets to Produce 1 Million Tons of Soybeans

Indonesia Targets to Produce 1 Million Tons of Soybeans

English
indonesian government
Extreme Weather Could Still Occur until March-April: BMKG

Extreme Weather Could Still Occur until March-April: BMKG

English
Weather
Indonesia Records 57,491 New COVID-19 Cases, 257 Deaths

Indonesia Records 57,491 New COVID-19 Cases, 257 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dampak Kenaikan Omicron Terbatas, Sri Mulyani Masih Yakin Ekonomi Tumbuh 5,5%
Ekonomi

Dampak Kenaikan Omicron Terbatas, Sri Mulyani Masih Yakin Ekonomi Tumbuh 5,5%

Studi Korsel: Tingkat Keparahan Varian Omicron 75 Persen Lebih Kecil dari Delta
Internasional

Studi Korsel: Tingkat Keparahan Varian Omicron 75 Persen Lebih Kecil dari Delta

Peserta BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Sudah Bisa Klaim JKP
Nasional

Peserta BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Sudah Bisa Klaim JKP

CEO Media Group: Masuki Dunia Kerja Tak Lagi Cukup Berbekal IPK
Pendidikan

CEO Media Group: Masuki Dunia Kerja Tak Lagi Cukup Berbekal IPK

Dibayar Mahal, Britney Spears Bakal Buka-bukaan di Buku Memoar
Hiburan

Dibayar Mahal, Britney Spears Bakal Buka-bukaan di Buku Memoar

BMW Seri-2 Gran Coupe, Sedan Termurah Jerman
Otomotif

BMW Seri-2 Gran Coupe, Sedan Termurah Jerman

Tim MotoGP Gresini Racing Apresiasi Pengaspalan Ulang Sirkuit Mandalika
Olahraga

Tim MotoGP Gresini Racing Apresiasi Pengaspalan Ulang Sirkuit Mandalika

Daftar 6 Game yang Bakal Dimainkan di World Esports Championship 2022 Bali
Teknologi

Daftar 6 Game yang Bakal Dimainkan di World Esports Championship 2022 Bali

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!