Jokowi Visits Traditional Market in Kupang

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the Penfui Market in Kupang City, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), one of the traditional markets in Kupang City, Thursday.
President Jokowi visited the market for 10 minutes to meet residents and traders there.
After getting out of the vehicle, the president immediately greeted the traders in the market in the company of East Nusa Tenggara Governor Viktor B. Laiskodat and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.
Lia, a trader whom Jokowi met at the market, expressed pride and happiness that President Jokowi directly spoke to her and offered assistance.
"Earlier, President Jokowi ordered me to maintain my health because we were still in the pandemic period. He also had time to ask questions about the results of my sales," she stated.
On that occasion, President Jokowi bought vegetables from one of the vegetable traders in the market.
"I was surprised because Mr. Jokowi suddenly stopped and immediately bought my vegetables. Thank you, Mr. Jokowi," Humau, a vegetable seller at the market, stated.
After leaving Penfui market, President Jokowi will thereafter head to Timor Tengah Selatan District (TTS) aboard a helicopter.