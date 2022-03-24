English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Visits Traditional Market in Kupang

English president joko widodo trade east nusa tenggara
Antara • 24 March 2022 14:13
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the Penfui Market in Kupang City, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), one of the traditional markets in Kupang City, Thursday.
 
President Jokowi visited the market for 10 minutes to meet residents and traders there.
 
After getting out of the vehicle, the president immediately greeted the traders in the market in the company of East Nusa Tenggara Governor Viktor B. Laiskodat and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Lia, a trader whom Jokowi met at the market, expressed pride and happiness that President Jokowi directly spoke to her and offered assistance.
 
"Earlier, President Jokowi ordered me to maintain my health because we were still in the pandemic period. He also had time to ask questions about the results of my sales," she stated.
 
On that occasion, President Jokowi bought vegetables from one of the vegetable traders in the market.
 
"I was surprised because Mr. Jokowi suddenly stopped and immediately bought my vegetables. Thank you, Mr. Jokowi," Humau, a vegetable seller at the market, stated.
 
After leaving Penfui market, President Jokowi will thereafter head to Timor Tengah Selatan District (TTS) aboard a helicopter.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Rhino Bond Boosts South Africa's Efforts to Protect Black Rhinos: World Bank

Rhino Bond Boosts South Africa's Efforts to Protect Black Rhinos: World Bank

English
africa
Humanitarian Situation Continues to Deteriorate in Ukraine: WHO

Humanitarian Situation Continues to Deteriorate in Ukraine: WHO

English
ukraine
Women in APEC Region Bear Unequal Share of Domestic Work: Report

Women in APEC Region Bear Unequal Share of Domestic Work: Report

English
women
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ketua Komite Nasional Papua Barat Ditangkap
Nasional

Ketua Komite Nasional Papua Barat Ditangkap

APPI Desak DPR Tak Masukkan RUU Sisdiknas ke Prolegnas Prioritas 2022
Pendidikan

APPI Desak DPR Tak Masukkan RUU Sisdiknas ke Prolegnas Prioritas 2022

Wajib Pajak Tidak Pernah Lapor SPT, Bisa Sekaligus?
Ekonomi

Wajib Pajak Tidak Pernah Lapor SPT, Bisa Sekaligus?

Pemerintah Inggris Mengubah Izin agar Chelsea Bisa Jual Tiket
Olahraga

Pemerintah Inggris Mengubah Izin agar Chelsea Bisa Jual Tiket

Ada Pergantian Manajer Timnas Esports Indonesia, Kenapa?
Teknologi

Ada Pergantian Manajer Timnas Esports Indonesia, Kenapa?

WHO Laporkan Ada Peningkatan dalam Kasus Covid-19 Dunia
Internasional

WHO Laporkan Ada Peningkatan dalam Kasus Covid-19 Dunia

Sebelum Debt Collector Beraksi, Begini Cara Leasing Menagih Utang
Otomotif

Sebelum Debt Collector Beraksi, Begini Cara Leasing Menagih Utang

Disebut Minta KPI Cekal Ayu Ting Ting, Ini Klarifikasi MUI
Hiburan

Disebut Minta KPI Cekal Ayu Ting Ting, Ini Klarifikasi MUI

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!