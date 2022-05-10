English  
The publication highlights the joint work of the EU and its Member States as Team Europe to promote sustainable development in Indonesia.
The publication highlights the joint work of the EU and its Member States as Team Europe to promote sustainable development in Indonesia.

Indonesia, EU Cooperate to Promote Sustainable Development

English Bappenas europe sustainable development
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 May 2022 17:22
Jakarta: The Minister of National Development Planning (BAPPENAS) of Indonesia, Suharso Monoarfa, and the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam, Vincent Piket, launched on Monday the EU-Indonesia Cooperation Publication 2022-2023.
 
The annual EU cooperation publication highlights the joint work of the EU and its Member States as Team Europe to promote sustainable development in Indonesia.
 
In the spirit of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, this year’s publication carries the theme of 'Stronger Together' and focuses on the commitment of the EU and its Member States to support Indonesia’s post-pandemic recovery.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Building a more inclusive, green and sustainable future has been at the heart of the EU’s cooperation with Indonesia for over 30 years," said Ambassador Piket in a press release on Monday.
 
"By working together, we have made great progress in strengthening health systems, reducing inequalities, enhancing environmental protection and supporting people-to-people exchanges," he said.
 
Ambassador Piket also introduced the EU Indo-Pacific Strategy and the Global Gateway as new frameworks within which EU-Indonesia cooperation will be expanded to reflect Indonesia’s role in multilateralism and regional stability further.
 
"The EU and EU Member States have been playing an important role to support the Government of Indonesia in achieving the development targets in the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As Indonesia assumes the G20 Presidency in 2022, the future partnership between Indonesia and the EU becomes even more strategic to manifest G20 priority issues into concrete actions," Minister Monoarfa said.
 
As emphasised in the EU-Indonesia Cooperation Publication 2022-2023, the two sides are working on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the EU and Indonesia to increase cooperation opportunities and promote a sustainable relationship in economic, social and environmental terms.
 
Both sides are also engaged in the Green Transition that focuses on finding sustainable solutions, advancing technological innovation and supporting capacity building and investment in green technology.
 
"The publication also takes a look back to 2021 which put a spotlight on the importance of global solidarity in facing global challenges. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Indonesia, particularly in increasing readiness for future crises," Ambassador Piket concluded.
 
Highlights of the EU-Indonesia Cooperation Publication 2022-2023 include:
  • EU high level visits to Indonesia in 2021 to reaffirm the EU’s commitments to supporting Indonesia’s sustainable and inclusive recovery, including the visits of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/ Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, and the First Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans;
  • Support to Indonesia’s youth and civil society organisations to enhance their roles in ensuring an inclusive and sustainable development;
  • €15 million in grant support to Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, including ensuring the resilience of Indonesia’s vulnerable communities;
  • A €67 million ‘Team Europe’ loan from Germany for strengthening university teaching hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Indonesia is also a partner in the €20 million EU support to the Southeast Asia Health and Pandemic Response and Preparedness implemented by WHO.

 
(WAH)
