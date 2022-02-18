LPSK Disburses Rp6.1-Billion Compensation to 43 Past Terrorism Victims

Jakarta: The Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) has disbursed compensation worth Rp6.1 billion to 43 Bali-domiciled victims of past terrorism incidents.
The recipients are victims of the Bali Bombings I, Bali Bombing II, and the shooting incident in Paunica Village, Poso, Central Sulawesi, LPSK Chairman Hasto Atmojo Suroyo stated during the handover of the compensation at the Bali Governor's Office, here on Friday.
The 43 victims, both direct victims and heirs of the deceased, comprised eight heirs of the deceased, four severely injured, 25 moderately injured, and six lightly injured.
The Bali Bombing I occurred on October 12, 2002, in the tourist district of Kuta, Bali. The attack killed 202 people and injured 209 others, including foreigners.
The Bali Bombing II occurred on October 1, 2005, in the districts of Kuta and Jimbaran, Bali, in which 23 people were killed, and 196 others were injured.
"For the past terrorism victims, this is the last group (to receive the compensation)," Suroyo confirmed.
The 43 victims were part of the 357 past terrorism victims identified by the LPSK and the National Counter Terrorism Agency (BNPT) and declared eligible to receive compensation.
All these victims were of 57 past terrorism incidents spread across 19 provinces in Indonesia.
"The total compensation for 355 victims amounted to Rp59.22 billion that has been paid. Meanwhile, for two more victims, (the compensation payments) will be completed early this year," he elaborated.
The compensation payment was based on Law No. 5 of 2018 and PP Number 35 of 2020, he remarked.
Past victims were tracked from the Bali Bombing I, and at that time, a Perpu was issued on the eradication of criminal acts of terrorism. Hence, the term "past terrorism" was coined to refer to terrorism acts that occurred from 2002 to 2018, he explained.
According to Suroyo, Law No. 5 of 2018 is a progressive regulation and shows siding with victims of terrorism.
The law has opened up opportunities for victims of past terrorism to receive compensation without going through the court.
The compensation is received based on the degree of injury. Victims with minor injuries would receive Rp75 million, while Rp115 million will be offered to those with moderate injuries, and Rp210 million to those with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the heirs of the deceased will receive compensation of Rp250 million.