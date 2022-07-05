Police Officers Must Work Prudently to Avoid Public Mistrust: President Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on officers of the Indonesian Police to work precisely and prudently so as to prevent a decline in public trust in the institution.
The president's remarks were made while serving as inspector for the 76th Police's Bhayangkara Day commemoration ceremony centred at the Police Academy campus in Semarang, Central Java, on Tuesday.
"Every misstep at the workplace, no matter how minor it is, can ruin the people's trust in the Police institution. Therefore, you must work prudently and precisely," the president stated, as observed by online means on Tuesday.
The head of state then lauded the hard work of all police officers in serving the people and defending the nation.
The president and the Indonesian people have pinned high hopes on the police, as the institution has reach till the village level, thereby allowing officers to interact with residents on a daily basis.
Conversely, daily interactions with residents will also result in constant monitoring and assessment of the officers, he noted.
Jokowi drew attention to the results of a recent survey conducted by newspaper Kompas wherein 58.3 percent of the survey respondents perceived police officers to have adhered to the police's precision values: predictiveness, responsibility, and transparency.
"However, remember, some 28.6 percent (of the respondents) believed that the work remains undone," he affirmed.
The president remarked that the police still need to support measures taken by the government to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the current uncertainties due to the energy, food, and financial crises.
The police must also ensure that the residents are safe and remain in order while facing those challenges, he concluded.
Former president Megawati Soekarnoputri; former vice presidents Try Sutrisno, Hamzah Haz, and Jusuf Kalla; as well as government ministers, heads of national institutions, and the military and police top brass, were present during the commemoration ceremony.