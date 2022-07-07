English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Jokowi to Visit Petisah Market in Medan

Andhika Prasetyo • 07 July 2022 11:33
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to visit Petisah Market, Medan, North Sumatra on Thursday, July 7, 2022. 
 
The Head of State will distribute a number of social assistance for the beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program (PKH) and traders at Petisah Market.
 
"Furthermore, the Head of State will head to Merdeka Square, Medan City, to attend the Commemoration Ceremony of the 29th National Family Day (Harganas) 2022," said Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin here on Thursday, July 7. 2022.
 
Prior to attending the 2022 Harganas event, Jokowi is scheduled to visit the Palm Oil Research Center (PPKS) in Kampung Baru. 
 
The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia will have a dialogue with representatives of oil palm farmers.

In the afternoon, the President will go to Medan City Market Center, to again hand over a number of social assistance. 
 
The President is then scheduled to review the renovation of a cultural heritage in Belawan District, Medan City.

 
(WAH)
