All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment are asymptomatic.
5,065 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 27 December 2021 17:04
Jakarta: As many as 5,065 COVID-19 patients are self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta on Monday, decreasing by 128 compared to the previous day.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-owned apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
"The number stands at 5,065 today," Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian said here on Mpnday morning.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"There are 2,654 males and 2,411 females," he added.
 
Meanwhile, some 488 COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 59 from 429.
 
(WAH)
