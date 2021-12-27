5,065 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

Jakarta: As many as 5,065 COVID-19 patients are self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta on Monday, decreasing by 128 compared to the previous day.
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-owned apartment complex are asymptomatic.
"The number stands at 5,065 today," Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian said here on Mpnday morning.
"There are 2,654 males and 2,411 females," he added.
Meanwhile, some 488 COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 59 from 429.