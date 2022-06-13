English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 168.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English vaccine covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 June 2022 15:56
Jakarta: Some 27,810 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 168,096,426, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 20,962 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,866,728.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 591 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,061,079.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 390 to 5,899,501.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 156,652.
 
(WAH)
