Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 23 to 156,240. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 395 COVID-19 Cases

English indonesian government covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 April 2022 17:19
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 395 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,046,467.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 572 to 5,882,062.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 23 to 156,240.

COVID-19 Summit

The United States as first COVID Summit Chair, Belize, as CARICOM Chair; Germany, holding the G7 Presidency; Indonesia, holding the G20 Presidency; and Senegal as African Union Chair, will co-host the second Global COVID-19 Summit, which will be held virtually on May 12, 2022. 
 
The Summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats.
 
This Summit follows the first Global COVID-19 Summit convened by the United States on September 22, 2021.

 
(WAH)
Traders Association Supports Indonesia's CPO Export Ban

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 19

World Bank, Partners Launch Program to Improve Affordable Childcare in Developing Countries

