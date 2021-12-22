English  
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (Photo:Setkab)
Cabinet Secretary Hopes for Indonesian Women's Stronger Role in Development

English bandung indonesian government women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2021 16:29
Jakarta: Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has wished Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and women in Indonesia.
 
"I would like to wish Happy Mother’s Day to all tough, empowered women of Indonesia," the Cabinet Secretary said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Pramono expressed hope that Indonesian women will have more concrete, stronger roles in developing the country.

According to Pramono, under the theme "Empowered Women, Advanced Indonesia" the Commemoration of the 93rd Mother’s Day serves as evidence of siding with women.
 
"This serves as evidence of our siding with women that they must be empowered, they must be tough, they must be strong, they must be independent, and the must be able to fight everything including against sexual harassment," he said.
 
Furthermore,  Indonesian women nowadays have a lot of opportunities to involve in various sectors including being housewives, womenpreneur, regents, mayors, even being a president.
 
"Indonesian women are equal to men. Thus, this condition must be maintained because Indonesia’s independence will never happen without the tough, strong, empowered Indonesian women’s participation," he added.
 
For the record, in 1938, the 3rd Indonesian Women Congress in Bandung declared December 22 as Mother’s Day. Then, it was officially stipulated by the Indonesian government in Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 316 of 1959 on National Days that are not Holidays that was enacted on December 16, 1959. 

 
(WAH)
