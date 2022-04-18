Jokowi Urges Ministries to Help Tackle Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today praised the performance of the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) in eradicating money laundering and terrorism financing over the past two decades.
However, he did not want PPATK to be complacent.
According to the President, challenges in the future will be more difficult as new methods of money laundering and terrorism financing are emerging.
"I understand that the eradication of money laundering and terrorism financing cannot be carried out by PPATK alone," Jokowi said here on Monday.
"We need to work hard together to maintain the integrity and stability of our economic system and financial system," Jokowi added.
Jokowi has repeatedly urged all parties, including government agencies, the financial industry, and the entire community to overcome the problem of money laundering and terrorism financing.
"Providing legal certainty for domestic and foreign investors, and building a stronger state financial system with integrity and sustainability," he said.