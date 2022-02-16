English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 3,645

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 16 February 2022 12:59
Jakarta: Some 3,645 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 113 this morning.
 
"There are 1,698males and 1,947 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 150,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
