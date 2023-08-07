Jakarta LRT Operates Towards Manggarai on June 2026

“Yes (June 2026) when everything is ready to operate,” said Iwan when contacted, reported on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Iwan said the construction of the Jakarta LRT to Manggarai had high construction difficulties. The Jakarta LRT to Manggarai has several twists and turns from the Velodrome leading to Jalan Pemuda Rawamangun.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
In addition, there will be construction challenges because later the Jakarta LRT line will meet with the busy Matraman intersection and the elevated toll road.
"Yes, that's for sure. In the stages up to now, we have carried out a thorough engineering analysis so that there are no misses in the construction. In building this, we also have to 'safety' for people who are doing activities around it," he explained.
For the nearest 'milestone', it is hoped that next year the LRT line will have been built up to Pramuka so that a partial trial can be carried out.
"So the 2024 target is entered until Rawamangun leads to Scouts, there is a partial test," he said.
Meanwhile, he estimates that there will be 16 new train sets that must be purchased along with the construction of the Jakarta LRT infrastructure. The addition of a new trainset is needed so that operators can maintain the 'headway' of service to the community. This is because the Jakarta LRT operates with a 10-minute headway.
Iwan added that he was reported to be ready if he was reassigned to continue the route to Dukuh Atas.
Contacted separately, Member of Commission B DPRD DKI Jakarta Manuara Siahaan conveyed an appeal to be ready supporting the Jakarta LRT to Manggarai by approving the budget for the need to build mass transportation. This is because the funds needed to operate until Manggarai reach IDR 5.5 trillion.
The DKI Provincial Government has provided IDR 916 billion as the initial capital for the development this year through the Regional Equity Participation (PMD) scheme. Commission B will continue to coordinate with DKI Pemprov regarding this matter.
"So later the scheme will be three years. With a total budget of IDR 5.5 trillion, it will be distributed in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The pure 2023 APBD is IDR 916 billion, the APBD changes to the 2023 plan IDR 1.2 trillion. The remaining IDR 3 trillion will be distributed in 2024 and 2025, " he explained.
He asked Jakpro to carefully consider the development technically and not rush to complete the project. This is because he understands that project 1B has high construction risks and challenges.
"One of them is on Jalan Tambak which leads to Manggarai. Why is it high risk? Because there are very dense spectators there. The population density is very high," he said.
He also encouraged Jakpro and the DKI Provincial Government to socialize the project when construction begins. He encouraged the Provincial Government of DKI and Jakpro to get the widest possible support from the public.
"All people have to play a role. Community aspirations must also be accommodated so that development can run smoothly both landowners and building owners in the vicinity," he said.