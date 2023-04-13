Anas Urbaningrum Could be Sent Back to Prison If Causes Uproar

Head of the Penitentiary Division of the West Java Kemenkumham Regional Office, Kusnali, said the CMB could be revoked if Anas' actions caused a commotion.
"A violation that has an impact on the law, of course, will be one of the reasons for the failure of the CMB implementation and if that happens it means that it must be revoked and returned to prison," said Kusnali when contacted, Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Kusnali said there was no specific prohibition for Anas to talk about politics in public. However, he hoped that Anas' remarks about politics would not cause uproar in the community.
"To talk (politics) is not too much of a problem but whether the discussion will have an impact on other parties or not, if it does have an impact it will cause uproar, that of course will be one of the problems too," he explained.
Kusnali hopes that Anas can maintain his behavior and words while undergoing CMB. As is known, the CMB against Anas will last for the next 3 months. Anas will also be completely free on July 9, 2023.
"During the next three months, there is no behavior that will cause problems, we hope that there will be no behavior that will cause disturbances," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)