Kabareskrim Pushes ASEAN Police to Eradicate Transnational Crime

Jakarta: Chief of Criminal Investigation National Police Commisioner General Agus Andrianto asked the ASEAN police to jointly eradicate transnational crime. He conveyed this at the 23rd ASEAN Law Enforcement Meeting or Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC), at Royal Ambarukmo, Yogyakarta, Tuesday, June 20 2023.
"In the Southeast Asian region, transnational crimes are still a serious threat to all of us," said Agus quoted on Wednesday, 21 June 2023.
According to Agus, issues of transnational crimes such as terrorism, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, international economic crimes, cyber crimes, are faced by most ASEAN countries. Transnational crime, he said, is one of the fundamental causes of suffering to society and socio-economic instability.
"Transnational crime weakens the joints of global and regional governments, as well as threatens public safety and becomes a serious challenge for us to create a safe and prosperous region," said the three-star general.
Agus said the ASEAN law enforcement meeting in the SOMTC forum was a form of response to the current situation. Asean police are actively and productively involved with partner countries in aligning their views on the threat of transnational crimes for the state and society.
"SOMTC is a technical meeting that will discuss several efforts to realize and implement cooperation between ASEAN countries in overcoming transnational crime in the Southeast Asian region," he said.
Agus said there were 10 transnational crime issues discussed at the SOMTC meeting. These include illicit narcotics trade, terrorism, cyber crime, and weapons smuggling. Then, illegal wildlife and timber trade, human trafficking, money laundering, economic crime, piracy at sea, and people smuggling.
All the results of the SOMTC meeting including cross-country cooperation will be presented at the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crimes (AMMTC) in September 2023. Agus said all the issues discussed were joint issues which were the responsibility of police throughout ASEAN to help each other, complement each other, and work together.
"It is hoped that through good cooperation in any ASEAN country with transnational crimes that occur, all perpetrators can be processed in accordance with applicable legal provisions. So, at least it can reduce the number of cases that occur in the ASEAN region.
The 23rd SOMTC agenda was attended by 11 ASEAN countries and ASEAN Dialogue partner countries. Such as China, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, the United States, Canada and the European Union. (Kevin Schreiber)
