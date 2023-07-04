English  
Former Minister of Communication and Information, Johnny G Plate in a court room. Photo: Medcom.id
Former Minister of Communication and Information, Johnny G Plate in a court room. Photo: Medcom.id

Johnny G Plate Denies Receiving IDR 17.84 Billion Regarding Alleged 4G BTS Corruption

Candra Yuri Nuralam • 04 July 2023 17:47
Jakarta: Former Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Johnny G Plate has denied the prosecutor's accusations about receiving money and facilities worth IDR17.84 billion related to alleged corruption in the construction of 4G BTS. He claimed he did not know the origin of the accusations.
 
"In addition to the fact that defendant's never received or received the facilities that the public prosecutor was charged with. The defendant's was never aware of the money being given," Johnny said in the exception read out by his attorney at the Corruption Court at the Central Jakarta District Court, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
 
The prosecutor said that Johnny had enriched himself by receiving IDR 17.84 billion in money and facilities. However, that claim was deemed false.

According to Johnny, the notion of self-enrichment must be interpreted as an increase in wealth based on applicable regulations. He claims his wealth has not increased.
 
"Meanwhile, the gifts alleged in the indictment mentioned above did not increase the defendant's wealth at all," said Johnny through his attorney.
 
Prosecutors' accusations against acceptance were claimed to be unclear, inaccurate, and incomplete. Johnny asks the judge to drop the charges against him.
 
"So the indictment should have been declared null and void, or at least declared unacceptable," said Johnny through his attorney.
 
Johnny G Plate was charged with causing loss to the state of IDR 8,032,084,133,795.51 over the alleged corruption in the construction of the 4G BTS tower. He allegedly received IDR 17,848,308,000.
 
The public prosecutor (JPU) at the Attorney General's Office (Kejagung) said that the award was carried out in stages. A total of IDR 10,000,000,000 will be given from March 2021 to October 2022.

 
(FJR)

