The Head of BP2MI Submits 5 Perpetrator Names for Illegal Migrant Workers

Benny said the summons was related to the rampant acts of the Crime of Trafficking in Persons (TPPO) abroad with the mode of work.
"Two days ago President Jokowi was invited to the Presidential Palace, there were the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, the National Police Chief, the Indonesian Armed Forces, the Minister of Home Affairs, the Minister of PPPA, the Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, the Director General of Immigration, Bakamla, Minister of Cabinet Secretary, State Secretary, and the Indonesian Vice President. I couldn't speak stale, I say mafia syndicates are backed by elements attributive to power, because no crime can stand alone," said Benny in a press conference at UPT BP2MI, East Jakarta, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Benny admitted that he had submitted five names of dealers to the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD as the head of the TIP task force. He said five dealers were suspected of being TIP master minds abroad by being employed.
"Indonesian (dealers) often work in Malaysia, via Batam, by sea. We (already) submitted the names of five major airports," said Benny.
Benny hopes that law enforcement officials will follow up on the report he submitted for law enforcement.
"It remains only for law enforcement to have the courage not to touch criminals in this country," he said.
Benny said that so far the authorities have only dared to punish small dealers. He emphasized that TIP is a crime against humanity that cannot be tolerated.
"The new law calls for 'anchovies', has not touched pekong, bandar, 'snappers', this crime cannot be compromised by the state. Crimes against humanity by groups who feel they are above the law must be resolved, so that the nation's children do not We are traded like that," he said.
During the three years leading BP2MI, Benny emphasized, raids to rescue Indonesian Migrant Workers or TIP from dealers distributing illegal workers had been carried out 47 times. 26 of them, carried out directly by Benny as the top leader of BP2MI.
"There have been 47 (times) raids, 26 times I have personally led them. The last (raids) were carried out in Bekasi, we rescued 161 people, at around 10 pm," said Benny.
"(Total) BP2MI while I was in charge, has saved 8,000 people. Especially if it was carried out (assisted) by the TNI-Polri, local government," he continued. (Kevin Schreiber)