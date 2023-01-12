Muhammad Ridwan Rumasukun Appointed as Papua Caretaker Governor

Home Affairs Minister Decision No. 100/326/184/SJ, dated January 11, 2023, is the legal basis for the appointment of Rumasukun as the caretaker governor.
"The ministry's Directorate General of Regional Autonomy has informed me (regarding the appointment) through WhatsApp messages, yet the physical appointment letter will be taken by Papua Regional Secretary's Assistant for General Affairs, Derek Hegamur, soon," the caretaker governor stated here Thursday.
Rumasukun noted that the provincial administration continues to run normally, and no hindrance has been encountered despite Enembe's arrest on Tuesday (January 10).
"There is no particular instruction from the Home Affairs Ministry, and I appeal for public support from the regional authority and regional officials to continue performing their duties according to their functions," Rumasukun remarked.
Rumasukun said he would coordinate with the Papua regional leadership coordination forum and other regional stakeholders, including the police and military.
"Following my appointment as caretaker governor today, I will coordinate with the regional leadership forum at the district or municipality level," he remarked.
Earlier, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named Enembe and Director of PT Tabi Bangun Papua (TBP) Rijatono Lakka as suspects in bribery and gratification cases pertaining to infrastructure development in Papua where Enembe served as governor.
Lakka is suspected of providing Rp1 billion (US$64 thousand) to Enembe after winning the tender for three infrastructure projects organized by the Papuan provincial authority. The KPK also suspected Enembe of receiving gratification valued at billions of rupiah.
For investigation purposes, the KPK decided to arrest Enembe for at least 20 days from January 11 to January 30. Considering Enembe's health conditions, the anti-graft agency allowed him to undergo medical treatment at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital, Jakarta, before starting his incarceration.
Meanwhile, Lakka had been arrested on January 5, and he is expected to remain behind bars for at least 20 days until January 24.