English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The provincial administration continues to run normally. (Photo: medcom.id)
The provincial administration continues to run normally. (Photo: medcom.id)

Muhammad Ridwan Rumasukun Appointed as Papua Caretaker Governor

Antara • 12 January 2023 18:26
Jakarta: Regional Secretary of Papua Province Muhammad Ridwan Rumasukun was appointed as caretaker governor of Papua following the arrest of Lukas Enembe on corruption charges.
 
Home Affairs Minister Decision No. 100/326/184/SJ, dated January 11, 2023, is the legal basis for the appointment of Rumasukun as the caretaker governor.
 
"The ministry's Directorate General of Regional Autonomy has informed me (regarding the appointment) through WhatsApp messages, yet the physical appointment letter will be taken by Papua Regional Secretary's Assistant for General Affairs, Derek Hegamur, soon," the caretaker governor stated here Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Rumasukun noted that the provincial administration continues to run normally, and no hindrance has been encountered despite Enembe's arrest on Tuesday (January 10).
 
"There is no particular instruction from the Home Affairs Ministry, and I appeal for public support from the regional authority and regional officials to continue performing their duties according to their functions," Rumasukun remarked.
 
Rumasukun said he would coordinate with the Papua regional leadership coordination forum and other regional stakeholders, including the police and military.
 
"Following my appointment as caretaker governor today, I will coordinate with the regional leadership forum at the district or municipality level," he remarked.
 
Earlier, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named Enembe and Director of PT Tabi Bangun Papua (TBP) Rijatono Lakka as suspects in bribery and gratification cases pertaining to infrastructure development in Papua where Enembe served as governor.
 
Lakka is suspected of providing Rp1 billion (US$64 thousand) to Enembe after winning the tender for three infrastructure projects organized by the Papuan provincial authority. The KPK also suspected Enembe of receiving gratification valued at billions of rupiah.
 
For investigation purposes, the KPK decided to arrest Enembe for at least 20 days from January 11 to January 30. Considering Enembe's health conditions, the anti-graft agency allowed him to undergo medical treatment at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital, Jakarta, before starting his incarceration.
 
Meanwhile, Lakka had been arrested on January 5, and he is expected to remain behind bars for at least 20 days until January 24. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Papua Governor Lukas Enembe (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt to Name Acting Papua Governor following Lukas Enembe's Arrest

Govt Acknowledges 12 Serious Human Rights Violations: Jokowi

1 Dead, 16 Injured after Clashes between Lukas Enembe's Supporters, Security Forces: Police

BACA JUGA
BNPB Distributes Aid Packages for Tanimbar Island Quake Victims

BNPB Distributes Aid Packages for Tanimbar Island Quake Victims

English
disaster
Nearly 68.9 Million Indonesians Have Received Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Govt

Nearly 68.9 Million Indonesians Have Received Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
Indonesia logs 412 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia logs 412 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gedung Putih Tegaskan Tak Ada Bukti Serangan Siber Pada Sistem Penerbangan
Internasional

Gedung Putih Tegaskan Tak Ada Bukti Serangan Siber Pada Sistem Penerbangan

Dikawal Brimob, Lukas Enembe Dibawa ke KPK
Nasional

Dikawal Brimob, Lukas Enembe Dibawa ke KPK

FSGI Dukung Larangan Siswa Bawa Lato-Lato ke Sekolah
Pendidikan

FSGI Dukung Larangan Siswa Bawa Lato-Lato ke Sekolah

123 Dealer Jadi Saksi Penjualan Hyundai di Indonesia
Otomotif

123 Dealer Jadi Saksi Penjualan Hyundai di Indonesia

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24
Teknologi

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24

Aktor Revaldo Ditangkap karena Narkoba untuk Ketiga Kali
Hiburan

Aktor Revaldo Ditangkap karena Narkoba untuk Ketiga Kali

Elon Musk Jawab Isu Tesla Bakal Bangun Pabrik di Indonesia
Ekonomi

Elon Musk Jawab Isu Tesla Bakal Bangun Pabrik di Indonesia

Ganda Putra Indonesia Solid di Malaysia Open 2023
Olahraga

Ganda Putra Indonesia Solid di Malaysia Open 2023

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?
Properti

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!