Mahfud, as chairperson of the PPHAM team, earlier presented the team's assessment report to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Merdeka Palace here, Wednesday.
"It is incorrect. The team's assessment concludes that those who must receive restitution are not only victims from the PKI (Communist Party of Indonesia), but we also recommend it to be granted to their victims, including ulemas and their descendants," the coordinating minister stated at the Merdeka Palace here, Wednesday.
Mahfud's statements were made to counter narratives accusing the team of attempting to restore communism -- an ideology prohibited by law in Indonesia -- due to their efforts to reassess past major human rights violations, including the post-30 September Movement mass killings in 1965-1966.
The minister explained that the PPHAM team report is neither an effort to restore communism nor does it intend to discredit Islam, particularly as the team also investigates human rights violations in which victims are Muslims and their ulemas, including the witch hunt incident in Banyuwangi and incidents in Aceh.
"Why anyone can accuse (that PPHAM) attempted to discredit Islam? Or to encourage the PKI? It is blatantly wrong as the PKI (prohibition) has been entrenched in MPR RI resolutions," Mahfud affirmed.
Mahfud remarked that apart from providing restitution to victims of human rights violations, the PPHAM team also recommended other remedies in the social, political, and economic aspects.
"This included education on human rights to officers of the military and the police," he stated.
Earlier, President Jokowi affirmed that the Indonesian government acknowledged 12 past major human rights violations after scrutinizing the PPHAM team report.
"With a clear mind and a sincere heart, as the head of state of the Republic of Indonesia, I acknowledge that major human rights violations had occurred in the past," Jokowi stated.
Apart from expressing sympathy to victims of human rights violations, the president also reiterated the commitment to fulfil unresolved rights for victims and prevent human rights violations in future.