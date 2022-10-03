English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 63.7 Million Indonesians have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 October 2022 17:47
Jakarta: Some 9,568 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,226,309, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 29,101 people received their third dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 63,669,965.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 1,134 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,435,719.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,263 to 6,261,282.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 158,143.
 
(WAH)

