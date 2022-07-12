English  
Revitalization is conducted to improve ground and air facilities. (Photo: medcom.id)
Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport to Serve Commercial Flights from September

Antara • 12 July 2022 14:31
Jakarta: Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, after its revitalization, is targeted to serve commercial flights starting from September 2022, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi stated after conducting a runway trial at the airport, here, Tuesday.
 
"Technically, the Halim Airport runway can be used on a limited basis for military exercises and VIP flights starting tomorrow (July 13, 2022), and commercial (flights) by September," Sumadi noted after taking off and landing on the airport's runway aboard a King Air 350i calibration aircraft.
 
During the trial, Sumadi was accompanied by Commander of the National Air Operations Command, Vice Marshal Andyawan.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Moreover, the minister remarked that Halim Airport had not been operational since January 2022, as it was being revitalized.
 
Revitalization is conducted to improve ground and air facilities and to enhance aspects of flight safety, security, and comfort, he pointed out.
 
"In addition to the runway, we built a terminal for VVIP guests. Commercial operations will be conducted jointly with the completion of the terminal building," he remarked.
 
Sumadi also lauded several parties, comprising the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, state airport operator Angkasa Pura II, contractors, and officials of the Transportation Ministry for having supported the work.
 
The work to revitalize Halim Perdanakusuma Airport to date has reached 72.6-percent completion, he added.
 
Meanwhile, renovation work of the taxiway and runway is targeted to be completed by the end of July 2022.
 
In accordance with Presidential Regulation No. 9 of 2022, the scope of revitalization work comprises the runway and taxiway; increasing VIP/VIPP apron capacity; renovation of the operations building; improvement of drainage systems within the airport; and other facilities that need to be adjusted due to revitalization.

 
(WAH)
