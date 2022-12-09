English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Corruption Root of Various Development Problems: President Jokowi

Antara • 09 December 2022 16:51
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that corruption is the root or source of various development challenges and problems in the country.
 
"Corruption is the root of various development challenges and problems, from problems related to job creation, quality of work, community services, to the price of basic necessities," Jokowi noted on his Instagram account @jokowi as monitored here on Friday.
 
This statement was made to coincide with the commemoration of World Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, 2022.

He said that the government would continue to encourage efforts to create a clean and advanced Indonesia.
 
"Happy World Anti-Corruption Day 2022," he stated.
 
World Anti-Corruption Day is a global initiative and is celebrated every December 9 to raise public awareness to not commit corruption.
 
The United Nations (UN) initiated the campaign since the signing of the UN Convention Against Corruption in Merida, Mexico, on December 9-11, 2003.

 
(WAH)

