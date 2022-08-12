KPK Arrests Pemalang Regent

Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators arrested Pemalang Regent Mukti Agung during a sting operation on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
"One of the regents in Central Java was arrested," said acting spokesperson of the anti-corruption agency, Ali Fikri, here on Friday.
According to the KPK official, the anti-corruption operation was carried out until Thursday evening.
"They were caught red-handed," Ali said.
However, Ali refused to disclose more information about the case and asked people to wait for the official press conference.
"Soon we will disclose the progress of the case to the genral public as a form of our transparency," he concluded.