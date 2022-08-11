Jakarta: The United States (US) Embassy in Jakarta hosted Women in Fintech: Empowering the Next Generation forum today.
"The US Embassy is honored to host this event to reinforce our efforts in support of Indonesia’s digital transformation," US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim in a statement on Thursday.
According to the US diplomat, Indonesia has the largest and fastest growing digital economy in Southeast Asia, which reflects not only Indonesia’s vast potential but also the government and the private sector’s strong commitment to advancing that potential.
When it comes to technology, Indonesia and the US share a similar entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation.
"We also share a commitment to ensuring that everyone gets an equal share of the benefits and opportunities, as our countries continue to make strides in the digital economy," he stated.
He believes strongly that women’s economic empowerment will be critically important to the success of the digital economy.
"In fact, for our Embassy, promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment is a top priority. President Biden’s National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality is a recent example of the whole US government’s deep commitment to equality and women’s economic empowerment at the highest levels," he explained.
The US Embassy in Jakarta has several programs that support women and are guided by the values of gender equality.
For example, USAID’s partnership with the Indonesian Employers’ Association and the Ministry of Manpower, fosters gender equality by helping companies introduce equality and inclusivity in the workplace.
As a result, more than 1,200 companies under this association now have the tools necessary to integrate equality and inclusivity in their policies.
USAID has also worked with more than 1,000 women who have started their own businesses and another 3,000 women who have reported increased business earnings after working with USAID.