The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 68.7 Million Indonesians Have Received Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 January 2023 18:00
Jakarta: Some 16,082 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,834,553, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 49,094 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,722,089.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 519 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,722,746.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 563 to 6,553,386
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 160,673.
 
(WAH)

Major inequalities in access to testing, treatment and vaccination continue. (Photo: medcom.id)

Threat of COVID-19 Persists: WHO Chief

Over 174.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

WHO Continues to Urge China to Share More COVID-19 Data

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Capacity for COVID-19 Testing Must Be Strengthened: Ministry

Indonesia's Capacity for COVID-19 Testing Must Be Strengthened: Ministry

indonesian government
KSP Presses for Strengthening Regulations Protecting Indonesian Migrant Workers

KSP Presses for Strengthening Regulations Protecting Indonesian Migrant Workers

workers
Time Off Not Abolished in Job Creation Perppu: Ministry

Time Off Not Abolished in Job Creation Perppu: Ministry

indonesian government
