Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 157,787. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 1,848 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 September 2022 18:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,848 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,394,340.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,465 to 6,204,241.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 157,787.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)

Ambassador Appreciates Heartfelt Messages from Indonesians after Death of Queen Elizabeth II

France Presents National Order of Merit to Indonesian Minister

50 Million People Worldwide Living in Modern Slavery: Report

