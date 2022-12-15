17 National Political Parties Qualify for 2024 Elections: KPU

"Declaring 17 political parties qualified as participants of the general elections (and to supply) members of the House of Representatives and members of regional legislatures in 2024," KPU Chairperson Hasyim Asy'ari stated during the National Recapitulation of Verification Results and Announcement of Political Parties in 2024 General Elections here, Wednesday.
He said that according to the factual verification conducted by the electoral agency from the central to the regional level, 17 out of 18 national political parties applying to participate in the 2024 elections passed the verification in all provinces.
The only party to fail the factual verification is Ummah Party that was unable to pass the factual verification in the provinces of East Nusa Tenggara and North Sulawesi, the official noted.
Meanwhile, Asy'ari also announced six local parties in Aceh province to pass the factual verification process and are allowed to participate in the general elections. Those parties would only appear in ballot papers distributed in Aceh.
Following the conclusion of the national recapitulation, the KPU continued the process to the draw and finalization of political party numbers that would identify participating parties in the elections and in ballot papers.
All nine parliamentary parties passed the factual verification as well as eight non-parliamentary parties, comprising five parties that participated in the 2019 elections yet failed to pass the four-percent parliamentary threshold and three newly established parties.
Mentioned herewith is the list of national political parties according to the ballot number determined by the KPU:
1. National Awakening Party (PKB)
2. Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra)
3. Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)
4. Party of Functional Groups (Golkar)
5. National Democratic Party (NasDem)
6. Labour Party
7. Indonesia People's Wave Party (Gelora)
8. Prosperous Justice Party (PKS)
9. Nusantara Awakening Party (PKN)
10. People's Conscience Party (Hanura)
11. Change Indonesia Movement Party (Garuda)
12. National Mandate Party (PAN)
13. Crescent Star Party (PBB)
14. Democratic Party
15. Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI)
16. United Indonesia Party (Perindo)
17. United Development Party (PPP)
Below is the list of local parties in Aceh participating in the 2024 elections according to the party number, serialized from the national parties list determined by the KPU:
18. Nanggroe Aceh Party (PNA)
19. Generasi Atjeh Beusaboh Tha'at dan Taqwa Party (Gabthat)
20. Darul Aceh Party (PDA)
21. Aceh Party (PA)
22. Aceh Just and Prosperous Party (Aceh PAS)
23. Independent Voice of the Acehnese Party (SIRA).