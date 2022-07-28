Nearly 55.3 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose: Govt

Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 55,294,775 today, increasing by 19,337 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 11,583 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,345,374.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 6,353 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,191,664.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 5,705 to 5,988,052
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 156,957.