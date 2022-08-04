English  
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: medcom.id)
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 6,527 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 August 2022 18:09
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 6,527 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,229,315.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 4,340 to 6,021,549.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 157,060.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
