"For this matter, the authority lies with the BMKG. I think there may be researchers whose data may not have been validated, and they announced the results of their research. However, it is still BMKG that has the authority," Amin noted at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday.
Earlier, one of the researchers from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) reported that extreme rain can potentially cause severe storms on December 28, 2022.
However, Head of the BMKG Public Meteorology Center, Fachri Radjab, stated on December 27 that rain with moderate to heavy intensity and also very heavy intensity rains could still occur until early January of 2023.
"(The statement regarding the hurricane did) not institutionally come from BRIN, but came from an individual. I think it is appropriate for the public to know that the authority to provide weather forecast lies with the BMKG," the vice president stated.
Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 New Year, Vice President Amin also appealed to managers of tourist attractions to anticipate the possibility of bad weather.
"(This is) especially (important) in coastal areas where weather changes usually occur. We have allowed tourism activity to start again, but this must be accompanied by vigilance from the tour organizers," he emphasized.
The vice president pressed for taking precautionary measures against extreme weather that was forecast to occur in various parts of Indonesia until 2023.
"By taking anticipatory measures, we can handle more quickly if anything happens," he stated.
Earlier, the Jakarta Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) informed that based on the BMKG data, heavy to very heavy rainfall could potentially occur, accompanied by lightning and strong winds in the capital city from December 27, 2022, to January 2, 2023.
The BMKG also stated that Jakarta is one of the areas to likely experience extreme weather on December 28-30, 2022, with an alert status.
Extreme weather has the potential to impact hydrometeorological disasters in the form of flooding, inundation, and landslides.
Jakarta's average temperature throughout Thursday is expected to be normal in the range of between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius.
Air humidity levels throughout Thursday remain normal and fluctuate in the range of 85 percent to 95 percent.
According to meteorology terminology, the storm is part of heavy rain and strong winds that are usually associated with tropical cyclones or strong winds accompanied by bad weather, with speeds of around 64-72 knots, according to the BMKG.
Regarding this weather forecast, the BMKG appealed to people to remain calm and continue to update information through BMKG's official channels