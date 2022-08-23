English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 157,420. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 157,420. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 4,858 COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 August 2022 17:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 4,858 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,323,715
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,134 to 6,117,792.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 157,420.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
