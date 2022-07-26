Govt Should Intensify dissemination of Information on Monkeypox: DPR Speaker

Jakarta: Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani urged the government to intensify dissemination and education on monkeypox, as the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the disease to be a global health emergency.
"Monkeypox has spread to dozens of countries, according to the report from WHO. Based on our experience in facing COVID-19, Indonesia must be vigilant against monkeypox," the house speaker noted in her statement here on Monday.
Maharani conveyed the statement in connection with the report from WHO that around 16 thousand monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 75 countries, most of which came from Europe, with five deaths recorded in Africa.
The speaker encouraged the government to anticipate the entry of the disease, which is caused by the Monkeypox Virus (MPXV), into Indonesia.
According to Maharani, the government should conduct early detection, as monkeypox has been declared as a public health emergency of international concern.
"I praise the government's step to prepare two laboratories in an effort to detect monkeypox early. Make sure health facilities are ready to deal with this disease. Medical personnel need to be reminded to be alert to the likelihood of transmission from monkeypox patients," she remarked.
The house speaker noted that the government's preparedness to deal with monkeypox could reduce the people's concerns.
She affirmed that the House of Representatives will continue to oversee the government's preparations to anticipate the disease.
"To avoid transmission, we must increase our awareness of implementing a healthy lifestyle. This includes not sharing personal items with other people, such as towels and cutlery," she remarked.
Maharani advised the public to visit a health facility immediately if they experience fever along with severe headaches, swelling, back pain, muscle aches, lethargy, and rash.
She warned that monkeypox could be transmitted from pregnant women to their fetuses or from parents to children during pregnancy or after birth through skin-to-skin contact.
"Therefore, the Maternal and Child Welfare Bill (RUU KIA) is essential to ensure that health insurance for mothers and children is conducted in an integrated manner," she remarked.
She encouraged the government to continue to cooperate with other countries as a form of preventive measure against monkeypox, especially in terms of vaccine provision, as the WHO has recommended countries to implement coordinated responses, including accelerating research on vaccines, treatments, and other tools.