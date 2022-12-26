English  
A total of 305 tourists were trapped on Karimunjawa Island. (Photo: medcom.id)
Central Java Governor instructs Pelni to Rescue Tourists Trapped in Karimunjawa

Antara • 26 December 2022 19:44
Semarang: Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo coordinated with state-run ferry operator PT Pelayaran Nasional Indonesia (PT Pelni) to help rescue hundreds of tourists trapped on Karimunjawa Island, Jepara, due to bad weather.
 
"I requested for a Pelni ship to go there, and we urged (the trapped tourists) to calm down first," Pranowo remarked here on Monday.
 
While waiting for the rescue ship, he appealed to authorities to also pay attention to the tourists' condition and needs.

The governor also reminded the public to always access and check the bad weather warnings from the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
 
A total of 305 tourists were trapped on Karimunjawa Island, Karimunjawa Sub-district, Jepara, as high waves hindered the passenger ships' operations.
 
According to Head of Karimunjawa Sub-District Muslikin, hundreds of tourists arrived in Karimunjawa on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
 
However, bad weather, occurring since Thursday (December 22), has delayed passenger ships that serve the route from Jepara Port to Karimunjawa.
 
Meanwhile, the Jepara administration has prepared temporary accommodations for tourists stuck on Karimunjawa Island.
 
"We have instructed the officials to do an inventory of the number of tourists. The sub-district head, along with the police chief and sub-district military command (koramil), recorded how many people ran out of food," Acting District Head of Jepara Edy Supriyanta explained on Sunday.
 
Supriyanta expressed optimism that hotels and restaurants that are members of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) would offer special discounts to tourists in need.
 
He said the most important aspect is communication to monitor the condition on an ongoing basis.
 
The Jepara administration also instructed the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) and the National Alms Agency (Baznas) to help in monitoring the tourists' health condition.
 
"Because of the current unfavorable weather at sea, tour and travel agency service providers should not invite tourists to Karimunjawa until the end of December 2022," he said.
 


 
(WAH)

