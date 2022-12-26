English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Greater Jakarta LRT Expected to Be Operational in June 2023: President Jokowi

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 December 2022 11:00
Jakarta: The Greater Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) is expected to be operational in mid-2023, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said.
 
The progress of the transportation infrastructure project has reached 87 percent. Jokowi wants the Great Jakarta LRT to operate simultaneously with the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail
 
"We hope that by June or July 2023 it would be operational. This will coincide with the launching of the high-speed train," Jokowi said at the Taman Mini LRT Station in Jakarta on Monday. December 26, 2022.
 
He conveyed this belief after inspecting the project with a number of ministers. According to him, several issues could be fixed in the near future.
 
"Earlier I tried the LRT from Harjamukti station to Taman Mini Station. The length of the route is 9 kilometers. It took around 12 minutes with a train speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Very fast and without a driver," said the former mayor of Surakarta.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the trial, Jokowi admitted that the LRT was quite comfortable, fast and not noisy. The train is produced domestically by PT INKA. 
 
"We are proud because this train is made by INKA. Everything is made by INKA including the system," said Jokowi.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Inaugurates Ciawi, Sukamahi Dams in West Java

TransJakarta to Add 190 Electric Buses in 2023: Transportation Office

Jakarta Provides COVID-19 Vaccination Services at Churches

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Inaugurates First Phase of Manggarai Station Revitalization

Jokowi Inaugurates First Phase of Manggarai Station Revitalization

English
president joko widodo
Christians in Cianjur Celebrate Christmas Together after Devastating Earthquake

Christians in Cianjur Celebrate Christmas Together after Devastating Earthquake

English
earthquake
Govt Launches Biomass and Coal Business Partnership in South Sumatra

Govt Launches Biomass and Coal Business Partnership in South Sumatra

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menhub: LRT Jabodebek Bisa Angkut 700 Penumpang/Hari
Ekonomi

Menhub: LRT Jabodebek Bisa Angkut 700 Penumpang/Hari

Presiden: Gelombang Covid-19 di Tiongkok Tidak Berpengaruh bagi Indonesia
Nasional

Presiden: Gelombang Covid-19 di Tiongkok Tidak Berpengaruh bagi Indonesia

Kaleidoskop 2022: 4 Merek yang CLBK dengan Pasar Indonesia
Otomotif

Kaleidoskop 2022: 4 Merek yang CLBK dengan Pasar Indonesia

Kaleidoskop Hiburan: 10 Film Indonesia dengan Penonton Terbanyak Selama 2022
Hiburan

Kaleidoskop Hiburan: 10 Film Indonesia dengan Penonton Terbanyak Selama 2022

Catatan Akhir Tahun 2022, Pengamat: Seolah Pendidikan Mau Mencetak 'Tukang'
Pendidikan

Catatan Akhir Tahun 2022, Pengamat: Seolah Pendidikan Mau Mencetak 'Tukang'

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!
Teknologi

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!

Raja Belanda Akui Perbudakan Oleh Negaranya Sebagai Kejahatan Terhadap Kemanusiaan
Internasional

Raja Belanda Akui Perbudakan Oleh Negaranya Sebagai Kejahatan Terhadap Kemanusiaan

Kaleidoskop 2022: Sejarah Bali United Hingga Pilu di Kanjuruhan
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop 2022: Sejarah Bali United Hingga Pilu di Kanjuruhan

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!