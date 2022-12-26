Greater Jakarta LRT Expected to Be Operational in June 2023: President Jokowi

The progress of the transportation infrastructure project has reached 87 percent. Jokowi wants the Great Jakarta LRT to operate simultaneously with the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail.
"We hope that by June or July 2023 it would be operational. This will coincide with the launching of the high-speed train," Jokowi said at the Taman Mini LRT Station in Jakarta on Monday. December 26, 2022.
He conveyed this belief after inspecting the project with a number of ministers. According to him, several issues could be fixed in the near future.
"Earlier I tried the LRT from Harjamukti station to Taman Mini Station. The length of the route is 9 kilometers. It took around 12 minutes with a train speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Very fast and without a driver," said the former mayor of Surakarta.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
During the trial, Jokowi admitted that the LRT was quite comfortable, fast and not noisy. The train is produced domestically by PT INKA.
"We are proud because this train is made by INKA. Everything is made by INKA including the system," said Jokowi.