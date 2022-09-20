President Joko Widodo Awarded the Global Citizen Award

The Global Citizen Award was given to President Jokowi by the Atlantic Council, an organization engaged in public policy and politics. The award was given on Monday night New York time on the sidelines of the agenda of the 77th UN General Assembly.
The Atlantic Council assessed that President Jokowi had an active role in world peace, including when he visited Russia and Ukraine some time ago. President Jokowi is also considered to have an active role in humanitarian issues.
In the awarding ceremony, President Jokowi was unable to attend and was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. The President delivered a virtual speech, and expressed his gratitude for the awards given, both to the Atlantic Council and the Indonesian people.
"As President, I am greatly assisted by the pluralistic, peaceful, united, and cooperative Indonesian people in a democratic political system. The Indonesian government and I continue to strive to play an active role in encouraging international cooperation that glorifies peace and mutual prosperity," said Jokowi in virtual speech.
"We take advantage of Indonesia's position as President of the G20 to build a strong global health architecture, as well as inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” President added.
"This Global Citizen Award means a lot to me. But what matters more is a world of peace, prosperity and justice," he concluded.
Besides President Jokowi, the Global Citizen Award was also given to the Prime Minister of Sweden and the President of Finland.