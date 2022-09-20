English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo awarded the Global Citizen Award. Photo: Foreign Ministry
President Joko Widodo awarded the Global Citizen Award. Photo: Foreign Ministry

President Joko Widodo Awarded the Global Citizen Award

Fajar Nugraha • 20 September 2022 16:50
New York: President Joko Widodo awarded the Global Citizen Award in New York, United States (US). This award is given because President Jokowi is considered to have made a major contribution to humanity and world peace.
 
The Global Citizen Award was given to President Jokowi by the Atlantic Council, an organization engaged in public policy and politics. The award was given on Monday night New York time on the sidelines of the agenda of the 77th UN General Assembly.
 
The Atlantic Council assessed that President Jokowi had an active role in world peace, including when he visited Russia and Ukraine some time ago. President Jokowi is also considered to have an active role in humanitarian issues.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In the awarding ceremony, President Jokowi was unable to attend and was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. The President delivered a virtual speech, and expressed his gratitude for the awards given, both to the Atlantic Council and the Indonesian people.
 
"As President, I am greatly assisted by the pluralistic, peaceful, united, and cooperative Indonesian people in a democratic political system. The Indonesian government and I continue to strive to play an active role in encouraging international cooperation that glorifies peace and mutual prosperity," said Jokowi in virtual speech.
 
"We take advantage of Indonesia's position as President of the G20 to build a strong global health architecture, as well as inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” President added.
 
"This Global Citizen Award means a lot to me. But what matters more is a world of peace, prosperity and justice," he concluded.
 
Besides President Jokowi, the Global Citizen Award was also given to the Prime Minister of Sweden and the President of Finland.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo. Photo: BPMI Setpres

Jokowi Furious About Being Propose as Vice Presidential Candidate

8.17 Million People Already Received Direct Cash Assistance for Fuel Oil: Jokowi

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Thailand Supports Indonesia's Chair in ASEAN Next Year

Thailand Supports Indonesia's Chair in ASEAN Next Year

English
indonesia-thailand
Fuel Subsidy Survey Shows Peoples Agrees with Pertalite Use for Public Transportation

Fuel Subsidy Survey Shows Peoples Agrees with Pertalite Use for Public Transportation

English
fuel
Elderly Vaccination Concern Before Endemic Phase

Elderly Vaccination Concern Before Endemic Phase

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mantap, Indonesia Bakal Penuhi Target Investasi Tahun Ini
Ekonomi

Mantap, Indonesia Bakal Penuhi Target Investasi Tahun Ini

Bocoran 2 Nama Pengganti Lili Pintauli, Nyoman Wara dan Johanis Tanak
Nasional

Bocoran 2 Nama Pengganti Lili Pintauli, Nyoman Wara dan Johanis Tanak

Viral Pangeran Harry Dituduh Tak Nyanyikan 'God Save the Queen' di Pemakaman Ratu
Internasional

Viral Pangeran Harry Dituduh Tak Nyanyikan 'God Save the Queen' di Pemakaman Ratu

Nadiem Sangat Sulit Ditemui dan Diajak Komunikasi, Aptisi Terpaksa 'Turun ke Jalan'
Pendidikan

Nadiem Sangat Sulit Ditemui dan Diajak Komunikasi, Aptisi Terpaksa 'Turun ke Jalan'

Gak Nyangka! Reza Arap Diisukan Selingkuh, Nama Rossa Ikut Terseret
Hiburan

Gak Nyangka! Reza Arap Diisukan Selingkuh, Nama Rossa Ikut Terseret

Top! Sekjen PSSI Sebut GBT Layak jadi Venue Sepak Bola Internasional
Olahraga

Top! Sekjen PSSI Sebut GBT Layak jadi Venue Sepak Bola Internasional

Diprediksi Ada 5,4 Juta Motor Baru Beredar Tahun Ini
Otomotif

Diprediksi Ada 5,4 Juta Motor Baru Beredar Tahun Ini

Game Indonesia Menang Penghargaan di Tokyo Game Show 2022
Teknologi

Game Indonesia Menang Penghargaan di Tokyo Game Show 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!