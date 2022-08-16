English  
Head of the Commission III of DPR Bambang Wuryanto. (Photo: medcom.id/Anggi)
Head of the Commission III of DPR Bambang Wuryanto. (Photo: medcom.id/Anggi)

DPR's Commission III to Summon National Police Chief over Ferdy Sambo's Case

Anggi Tondi Martaon • 16 August 2022 14:16
Jakarta: The Commission III of the House Representatives (DPR) plans to summon the National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to discuss the case of Inspector General Ferdy Sambo. 
 
The date of the joint meeting will be determined on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
 
"It will be decided in an internal commission meeting on August 18," said Head of the Commission III Bambang Wuryanto at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
 
The Commission III is a commission that oversees matters related to law and legislation, human rights, and security affairs

The law enforcement agency has named four suspects in the murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J.
 
They are Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, Second Agent Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu, Brigadier Ricky Rizal, and Kuat alias KM who is a household assistant and driver for Putri Candrawathi, Sambo's wife.
 
The four suspects have been charged under Article 340 of the Criminal Code on Premeditated Murder and Article 338 of the Criminal Code on Murder, in conjunction with Articles 55 and 56 of the Criminal Code.
 
The suspects may face death sentence or life imprisonment or up to 20 years in prison.
 
(WAH)
