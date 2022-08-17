English  
President Joko Widodo and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Russia Embassy Jakarta)
President Joko Widodo and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Russia Embassy Jakarta)

Putin Congratulates Jokowi on 77th Anniversary of Indonesia's Independence

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 August 2022 19:25
Jakarta: Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on the 77th anniversary of Indonesia's independence.
 
The Indonesian Independence Day is celebrated every August 17.
 
"Vladimir Putin wishes President Joko Widodo good health and success, and to all Indonesian citizens - happiness and prosperity," the Russian Embassy in Jakarta said in a media release on Wednesday.

In his message, the Russian leader underlined that Russia and Indonesia are two friendly countries that carry out constructive relations. 
 
"President Joko Widodo's visit to Moscow some time ago fully confirmed this," the Russian Embassy stated.
 
In June, the Indonesian President conducted a peace mission to Ukraine and Russia as part of efforts to urge the two countries to stop the war and build dialogue.
 
(WAH)
