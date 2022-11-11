English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 172.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 November 2022 18:04
Jakarta: Some 23,841 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 172,083,846, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Friday.
 
Furthermore, 73,004 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 65,674,792.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 


The Indonesian government recorded 6,247 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,550,448.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,139 to 6,343,520.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 46 to 159,035.
 
(WAH)

