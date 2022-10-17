"The decision made by Mr President is correct. God Willing, Mr Heru (Budi Hartono) will complete all challenges (in Jakarta) properly," Baswedan stated at the Home Affairs Ministry's office here, Monday.
He said that the new acting governor is expected to address Jakarta's issues properly.
"We hope (the new governor) would conceive various long-term solutions for Jakarta," the former governor remarked.
Baswedan said that Hartono would refer to the regional development plan, government work plan, and regional strategic activities while conducting his daily duties as the new governor.
"Our work refers to those documents, as that is how we work in the government. We believe that those will be referred by anyone on the helm, including Mr Heru," he noted.
Baswedan then expressed his gratitude to Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, who assisted him during his tenure as Jakarta governor from 2017 to 2022.
"I wish to express my gratitude to the home affairs minister, who always accompanies us in conducting our duties for Jakarta by providing guidance that is impactful to our works in Jakarta," the former governor remarked.
He also expressed gratitude for Karnavian's leadership, as home minister, which was contributory to the efficient completion of policies and addressal of issues in Jakarta.
"I also wish to congratulate Mr Heru Budi Hartono, as we believe this huge mandate can be conducted properly, as he is a technocrat with broad experience in addressing issues in Jakarta," Baswedan remarked.
Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian earlier inaugurated Presidential Secretariat Chief Heru Budi Hartono as acting Governor of Jakarta after Anies Baswedan's term of office ended on October 16, 2022.
Jokowi entrusted his appointee with three priority issues -- flood management, spatial planning, and traffic jams -- while fulfilling his duties as acting Governor of Jakarta.