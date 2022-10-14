English  
Inspector General Teddy Minahasa recently assumed the role of the East Java Regional Police Chief. (Photo: medcom.id)
East Java Police Chief Reportedly Arrested for Drugs

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 14 October 2022 14:54
Jakarta: East Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Teddy Minahasa was reportedly arrested by the Internal Affairs Division (Propam) of the National Police.
 
"It is for drugs if I'm not mistaken," Deputy Chair of the Commision III of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Ahmad Sahroni told Medcom.id here on Friday, October 14, 2022.
 
According to Sahroni, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo should examine police officers who get involved in drug-related crimes.
 
The message was conveyed by the lawmaker through his Instagram account.
 
"I ask for your strictness regarding police officials who get involved in gambling or drug-related crimes. You must immediately fire and punish them. This is your job as a leader of a large institution," said Sahroni.

Inspector General Teddy Minahasa recently assumed the role of the East Java Regional Police Chief. 
 
He replaced Inspector General Nico Afinta following a deadly stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java.
 
(WAH)

Indonesia, Ireland Agree to Promote Concrete Cooperation

Indonesia, Ireland Agree to Promote Concrete Cooperation

English

English
ministry of foreign affairs
Indonesia, Uzbekistan Agree to Enhance Cooperation: Gobel

Indonesia, Uzbekistan Agree to Enhance Cooperation: Gobel

English

English
Uzbekistan
Indonesia, New Zealand Expected to Strengthen Ties in Post-Pandemic Era

Indonesia, New Zealand Expected to Strengthen Ties in Post-Pandemic Era

English

English
new zealand
