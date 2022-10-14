East Java Police Chief Reportedly Arrested for Drugs

"It is for drugs if I'm not mistaken," Deputy Chair of the Commision III of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Ahmad Sahroni told Medcom.id here on Friday, October 14, 2022.
According to Sahroni, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo should examine police officers who get involved in drug-related crimes.
The message was conveyed by the lawmaker through his Instagram account.
"I ask for your strictness regarding police officials who get involved in gambling or drug-related crimes. You must immediately fire and punish them. This is your job as a leader of a large institution," said Sahroni.
Inspector General Teddy Minahasa recently assumed the role of the East Java Regional Police Chief.
He replaced Inspector General Nico Afinta following a deadly stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java.