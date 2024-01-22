Indonesian Hospital Ship Sails to Gaza Bringing Aid

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto immediately released the TNI hospital ship.
"Today, on behalf of the government, I also convey greetings from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo. On behalf of the government, I wish you good luck," said Prabowo at the Military Seaborne Command (Kolinlamil) Pier, North Jakarta.
Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lalu Muhamad Iqbal said that the KRI dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat brought 220 tons of aid.
"The nature of the Port Visit is only to provide assistance," he said.
"This is a continuation of sending aid through two previous air missions," Iqbal added.
Previously, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi emphasized that Indonesia would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestine, one of which was by sending a hospital ship for the victims of the Israeli attack on Gaza. This is because hospitals in Gaza were also targets of Israeli attacks, including the Indonesian Hospital.
Retno said that until now there are still problems with permits. However, Indonesia will try to continue communicating so that permission can be granted immediately.
Indonesia, said Retno, understands that permission is difficult to grant due to situations that are not mentioned there.
The assistance brought by KRI Dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat-992 included food, blankets, clothes, baby equipment, women's clothing, milk, field tents, cleaning equipment, mineral water, and religious equipment, bringing 214 personnel who were members of the Goodwill Task Force.