Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar (Photo: medcom.id)
Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

English indonesian government Climate Change environment biodiversity
Antara • 30 May 2022 19:05
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has continued to take concrete action to strengthen climate change control policies and their implementation, Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Siti Nurbaya Bakar has said.
 
“In the midst of uncertainty about the promise of developed countries to channel financing to assist developing countries in dealing with climate change, the Indonesian Government continues to take concrete steps to strengthen domestic climate change control policies in detail and for their implementation,” she said at the opening of the Stockholm + 50 virtual dialogue on Monday.
 
Their implementation aims to ensure the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions is achieved in accordance with the national target.

Indonesia has set a carbon net sink target for the forestry and other land use (FoLU) sector for 2030, she added.
 
Indonesia FoLU Net Sink 2030 shows the nation’s seriousness in overcoming various environmental problems, biodiversity, and climate change, according to the minister.
 
"Various efforts have yielded results, among them Indonesia has succeeded in reducing deforestation rates to the lowest point in history, as well as suppressing forest and land fires to the lowest possible levels in the last two decades," she said.
 
She also cited other achievements such as the permanent moratorium on granting of permits for 66 million hectares of primary natural forest and peatlands, restoration and improvement of peat water systems on 3.4 million hectares of land, regulatory arrangements, forest and land rehabilitation on 3.61 million hectares, and sustainable forest management as well as social forestry.
 
(WAH)
