Govt Drafting 10 State Capital Law-Derived Regulations: KSP

Jakarta: The government is drafting 10 regulations derived from the State Capital (IKN) Law that will comprise government regulations, presidential regulations, a presidential decree, and an IKN authority head regulation, Presidential Staff Office (KSP) stated.
KSP’s main expert Wandy Tuturoong noted in a press release here on Monday that the 10 derived regulations were drafted, as the government had received the State Capital Law manuscript on Thursday (January 27, 2022).
“The 10 derived regulations entail three government regulations (PP), five presidential regulations (Perpres), one presidential decree (Keppres), and one IKN authority head regulation,” he noted.
Some derived regulations in the presidential regulations comprise structures and procedures on IKN’s special region administration and IKN's establishment and movement.
Moreover, other presidential regulations encompass structures, organizations, tasks, authorities, and the IKN authority’s working procedures, he added.
“The cost and budget will be regulated in the government regulation on budget for preparing the IKN establishment and movement as well as the IKN’s special regional administration,” Tuturoong explained.
The government has targeted the derived regulations of the IKN Law to be accomplished in two months since its ratification on January 18, 2022, he highlighted.
“It is given two months’ time after the IKN Law was ratified. Its manuscript from House of Representatives is being arranged and numbered,” he remarked.
Earlier, during its 13rd plenary meeting on Tuesday (January 18), the House of Representatives had approved the drafts for the IKN Law to be ratified in the law.
National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa had stated that the capital state in Kalimantan Island will be named Nusantara.