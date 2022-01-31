English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government has targeted the derived regulations of the IKN Law to be accomplished in two months. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government has targeted the derived regulations of the IKN Law to be accomplished in two months. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Drafting 10 State Capital Law-Derived Regulations: KSP

English nusantara New Capital indonesian government
Antara • 31 January 2022 16:03
Jakarta: The government is drafting 10 regulations derived from the State Capital (IKN) Law that will comprise government regulations, presidential regulations, a presidential decree, and an IKN authority head regulation, Presidential Staff Office (KSP) stated.
 
KSP’s main expert Wandy Tuturoong noted in a press release here on Monday that the 10 derived regulations were drafted, as the government had received the State Capital Law manuscript on Thursday (January 27, 2022).
 
“The 10 derived regulations entail three government regulations (PP), five presidential regulations (Perpres), one presidential decree (Keppres), and one IKN authority head regulation,” he noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Some derived regulations in the presidential regulations comprise structures and procedures on IKN’s special region administration and IKN's establishment and movement.
 
Moreover, other presidential regulations encompass structures, organizations, tasks, authorities, and the IKN authority’s working procedures, he added.
 
“The cost and budget will be regulated in the government regulation on budget for preparing the IKN establishment and movement as well as the IKN’s special regional administration,” Tuturoong explained.
 
The government has targeted the derived regulations of the IKN Law to be accomplished in two months since its ratification on January 18, 2022, he highlighted.
 
“It is given two months’ time after the IKN Law was ratified. Its manuscript from House of Representatives is being arranged and numbered,” he remarked.
 
Earlier, during its 13rd plenary meeting on Tuesday (January 18), the House of Representatives had approved the drafts for the IKN Law to be ratified in the law.
 
National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa had stated that the capital state in Kalimantan Island will be named Nusantara.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 10,185 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths

Indonesia Records 10,185 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Harmless 2022 AA Asteroid to Pass Earth in February: BRIN

Harmless 2022 AA Asteroid to Pass Earth in February: BRIN

English
science
Shin Tae-yong Optimistic of Players' Naturalization Being Bolstered

Shin Tae-yong Optimistic of Players' Naturalization Being Bolstered

English
Shin Tae-yong
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Resmi, Christian Eriksen Bela Brentford di Liga Primer Inggris
Olahraga

Resmi, Christian Eriksen Bela Brentford di Liga Primer Inggris

Menkes: Rumah Sakit untuk Pasien Omicron Bergejala Sedang Hingga Kritis
Nasional

Menkes: Rumah Sakit untuk Pasien Omicron Bergejala Sedang Hingga Kritis

PPKM Luar Jawa Bali Diperpanjang 2 Pekan hingga 14 Februari
Ekonomi

PPKM Luar Jawa Bali Diperpanjang 2 Pekan hingga 14 Februari

Asteroid 2022 AA Dekati Bumi pada Februari, Tenang! Tak Berbahaya
Pendidikan

Asteroid 2022 AA Dekati Bumi pada Februari, Tenang! Tak Berbahaya

Ada Motor Listrik Buatan Indonesia, Kecepatan Tembus 200 KPJ
Otomotif

Ada Motor Listrik Buatan Indonesia, Kecepatan Tembus 200 KPJ

Menteri Hong Kong Mengundurkan Diri Usai Ketahuan Berpesta Saat Pandemi
Internasional

Menteri Hong Kong Mengundurkan Diri Usai Ketahuan Berpesta Saat Pandemi

Artis Sinetron Randa Septian Ditangkap karena Narkoba
Hiburan

Artis Sinetron Randa Septian Ditangkap karena Narkoba

Berita Teknologi Terpopuler, dari Tren Teknologi 2022 hingga BI-FAST
Teknologi

Berita Teknologi Terpopuler, dari Tren Teknologi 2022 hingga BI-FAST

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!