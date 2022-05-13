English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Government needs to offer an accurate explanation to the public regarding the cases and handling of acute hepatitis. (Photo: medcom.id)
Government needs to offer an accurate explanation to the public regarding the cases and handling of acute hepatitis. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Needs to Offer Accurate Information on Acute Hepatitis: DPR Speaker

English health DPR RI Acute Hepatitis
Antara • 13 May 2022 18:57
Jakarta: House Speaker Puan Maharani reminded the government to always provide accurate information to the public regarding the spread and handling of acute hepatitis.
 
"Government needs to offer an accurate explanation to the public regarding the cases and handling of acute hepatitis," the speaker noted in a written statement received here on Friday.
 
Deputy of Coordination on Health Quality Development and Population Building at the Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture Agus Suprapto stated that to address the inquiry, he had reminded the public to seek information about acute hepatitis from credible and trustworthy sources.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The ministry had appealed to the public to access accurate information on acute hepatitis from the government or organizations with authorities.
 
"Actually, there is an official channel for the public to know about (the spread and handling of mysterious hepatitis). The National Pediatric Association (IDAI) has provided a fixed number to (answer to such questions). The Health Ministry also had a hotline number on 119. You can also (seek information) at Soeroso Hospital," he stated.
 
Moreover, the government had expedited precautionary measures to prevent an increase in the number of mysterious pediatric hepatitis cases in Indonesia.
 
He remarked that the Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture and Health Ministry had held a meeting to discuss about the issue.
 
"Prior to Eid, we have held a meeting with the Health Ministry to anticipate the increase in the number of hepatitis cases," he noted.
 
Suprapto revealed that at the meeting, discussions held on several topics included handling procedures, precautionary measures against an increase in the number of cases, and appointing laboratories that would be developed to further study hepatitis.
 
Moreover, a discussion will be held on risk communication and hospitals that could be referred to for the treatment of the disease, he added. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BNSP, Ministry Develop Certification Scheme for People with Disabilities

BNSP, Ministry Develop Certification Scheme for People with Disabilities

English
education
Beware of Possible Tsunamis Caused by Mount Anak Krakatau: BRIN

Beware of Possible Tsunamis Caused by Mount Anak Krakatau: BRIN

English
research and innovation
Financial Inclusion as Indonesia's Economic Recovery Strategy: Minister

Financial Inclusion as Indonesia's Economic Recovery Strategy: Minister

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tiba di KPK, Wali Kota Ambon Bantah Dijemput Paksa
Nasional

Tiba di KPK, Wali Kota Ambon Bantah Dijemput Paksa

10 Universitas Swasta Terbaik di Indonesia 2022
Pendidikan

10 Universitas Swasta Terbaik di Indonesia 2022

Kemenkeu: Momen Ramadan-Lebaran Dorong Penguatan Ekonomi di Kuartal II
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu: Momen Ramadan-Lebaran Dorong Penguatan Ekonomi di Kuartal II

Bantai Filipina Empat Gol, Indonesia Tempel Ketat Myanmar
Olahraga

Bantai Filipina Empat Gol, Indonesia Tempel Ketat Myanmar

Dubes Palestina: Pembunuhan Jurnalis Perlihatkan Kekejian Israel
Internasional

Dubes Palestina: Pembunuhan Jurnalis Perlihatkan Kekejian Israel

Suzuki GSX-S950 R Design Menyambut MotoGP Prancis
Otomotif

Suzuki GSX-S950 R Design Menyambut MotoGP Prancis

Selalu Dicap Sempurna, Raisa: Gak Ada Celah Buat Jadi Manusia
Hiburan

Selalu Dicap Sempurna, Raisa: Gak Ada Celah Buat Jadi Manusia

Hati-Hati, Ada Scam Menyamar Sebagai Aplikasi Berbayar
Teknologi

Hati-Hati, Ada Scam Menyamar Sebagai Aplikasi Berbayar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!