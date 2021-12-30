English  
US Donates 3.3 Million Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Indonesia: USAID

English united states covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2021 11:33
Jakarta: Earlier this week, 3.3 million additional doses of Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States (US) arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. 
 
On Sunday, 234,000 doses arrived, followed by 3,086,460 doses which arrived on Tuesday. 
 
With the latest consignment, the US has donated over 28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the Indonesian government closer to achieving their vaccination goals.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"To help ensure these vaccine doses reach the arms of Indonesians, the United States is also supporting vaccination sites, training health workers, and supporting vaccine distribution logistics to remote areas in Indonesia," US Agency for International Development (USAID) stated in a press release on Wednesday.
 
These vaccines are delivered in partnership with COVAX, UNICEF, and the Government of Indonesia. 
 
With a total commitment of $4 billion, the US is the largest donor to COVAX, which has helped Gavi, a public–private global health partnership, deliver more than 56.7 million total vaccine doses to Indonesia. 
 
The US is donating 1.2 billion safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to low and lower-middle income countries around the globe. 
 
"Worldwide, the United States has already delivered 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with no strings attached," it stated.

 
(WAH)
